The Ghana Medical Association has issued a directive instructing all medical doctors and dental surgeons to use the prefixes Dr. (Med) and Dr. (Dent), respectively.

This measure, as explained by the Association, aims to enhance the integrity of the medical field and eliminate individuals falsely posing as medical doctors or dental surgeons.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the Association, Dr. (Med) Frank Serebuor, emphasized that this initiative will assist patients in distinguishing between certified and fraudulent practitioners.

“If you look at the issue of quack doctors, I’m sure you’ve heard of seven (7) people who have been arrested as quack doctors and so forth. There is so much abuse and the patient is confused, so how do we protect the patient? That was the brain behind the decision to clarify so that it is clear in the minds of the patients which doctor they are dealing with.”

The Ghana Medical Association is urging its members to actively adopt this nomenclature starting January 2024. This move reflects the medical community’s dedication to prioritizing patient well-being and promoting transparency in the healthcare sector.

“We are encouraging our members to embrace this title beginning January 2024,” emphasized Dr. Serebuor, highlighting the commitment of the medical community to ensuring a clear and trustworthy healthcare environment.