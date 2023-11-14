In-form Leicester City winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been called to replace Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana in the Black Stars camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Also, Medeama SC defender, Nurudeen Abdulai has also been handed a late call-up to replace Abdul Mumin of Rayo Vallecano.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to provide an explanation for the late call-ups to the duo.

The two players have already reported for camp and will be part of Ghana’s first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium later in the day.

Nurudeen Abdulai’s inclusion increases the presence of the local-based players from two to three with Fatawu Hamid and Jonathan Sowah now regular names in Chris Hughton’s side.

Ghana will take on Madagascar on November 17, 2023 and then play Comoros four days later.