The Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka has extolled Private Legal Practitioner, John Ndebugre, following his demise on May 6, 2022.

Reacting to news of his death, Mr. Avoka described Ndebugre as an intelligent lawyer who was passionate about his work.

“All those who know him can testify to his ability. He is very forthright. He has a lot of passion for what he does and what he believes in. He is a brilliant lawyer. I think the whole country has lost an illustrious politician,” he recalled.

Mr. Avoka’s friendship with Mr. Ndebugre dates back to the 1980s at the Navrongo Senior High School where they both schooled.

He posited that they maintained a good relationship over the years until they both started pursuing their interests in politics.

Mr. Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

It is unclear what caused his death, but family sources say, he was battling a short illness until his demise.

The late politician and lawyer was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

Mr. Ndebugre spoke on many legal and political issues in the media, as he was often relied upon as a resource person.

He served in other capacities until he fell out with the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He left behind a widow and four children.