Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to be thrilled, as all is set for the world to witness the first of its kind dance festival in Ghana; Afrozig Dance Fiesta, a breathtaking dance event founded and created by multiple award-winning Dance sensation and Choreographer, Incredible Zigi.

To be held at the UPSA Auditorium on Saturday June 11, 2022 this maiden edition of Afrozig Dance Fiesta seeks to celebrate dance in Ghana and provide a platform where dancers can always look forward to expressing themselves through their craft.

Dance is evolving globally and the fraternity in Ghana is growing strongly due to its important role within the creative arts industry. Afrozig Dance Fiesta is an all-inclusive dance concert to be held annually and it shall feature communities / dance groups and individual dancers in the country.

As part of the fiesta, a section has been created themed “The Diva Dance Competition”. Its purpose will be to unearth a female dancer that would be groomed for a year by Incredible Zigi and enrolled on Afrozig Dance Movement.

This is to encourage more female dancers and recruit them into the Ghanaian dance scene. This shall be judged by former world dancing champion Adjetey Sowah, legendary highlife singer and dancer Akosua Agyapong.

According to Incredible Zigi, the goal of Afrozig Dance Fiesta is to provide a platform where dancers will be groomed and held under a big umbrella where they can thrive. It will also serve as an avenue to offer huge inspiration and nurture upcoming dancers and empower existing ones.

There shall also be a Masterclass during the dance fiesta where these dancers shall be taken through branding, staying relevant and monetization of the dance craft among others with Adjetey Sowah and Akosua Agyapong leading the session.

The power-packed event will see performances from various dance icons including revered pioneers, who will provide support and direction. There will be a mix of musical performances from your favorite musicians such as Joey B, Medikal, Sefa, Kelvynbwoy, among others.

Afrozig Dance Fiesta is in partnership with BTL Africa and proudly sponsored by Guinness – Black Shines Brightest with support from Belaqua and Abrantie the gentleman and MX24 as the official media partner.