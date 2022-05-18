The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Tuesday joined Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to sign a book of condolence for the late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, signing the book of condolence on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, said Mr. Mahama “notes the inspiring legacy that His Highness has bequeathed to his people and the world”.

She added, “may the family, government and people be comforted, and may Allah grant him eternal rest”.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah on his part wrote: “President Mahama and the entire NDC join our brothers and sisters of the UAE to mourn the demise of our great King. He has been a blessing, not only to the people of the UAE but, to humanity in general”.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who is the 2020 Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, and a former Minister for Education was also accompanied by the Director of International Relations of the NDC, Mr. Alex Segbefia.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on the 13th of May 2022.