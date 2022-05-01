The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has urged architects to make available design proposals for buildings that can help in addressing the housing challenges in the country.

According to him, the input of architects will support the government’s effort to put up a number of affordable housing units.

Speaking at a ceremony to induct and license Sir Frank David Adjaye, a renowned Architect, so he can formally practice in Ghana, Mr. Asenso-Boakye called on architects in Ghana to be proactive and support the government to address the housing deficit.

“Architecture to overturn the economic fortunes of countries positively, cannot be overemphasised. This is evident in almost all advanced countries and emerging ones. It is therefore time for the built environment professionals not to wait to be commissioned to embark on projects that entail innovative designs, but to be proactive and come out with design proposals that can help solve housing problems in the country, especially in the affordable housing sector. We need to explore and change the status quo.”