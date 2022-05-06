In keeping with the hallmark of being a caring and responsive company, employees of Newmont Ghana have donated funds to support health care delivery to the people of Appiate who were impacted by a tragic explosion earlier this year.

Newmont Ghana facilitated the registration and renewal of National Health Insurance for 732 residents of the Appiate community, and also provided some Project C.U.R.E medical consumables including syringes, Band-Aids, dressings, and other first-aid supplies to the First Aid Post at the Appiatse Relief Camp.

The company also made provision for Ghc 20,000 worth of fuel supply to support the Municipal Assembly’s shuttle services for the community’s displaced school children.

Presenting the donation, the Director of Communications and External Communications at Newmont Ghana, Agbeko Azumah, said that following the company’s initial donation of relief items to the community, employees of the company launched a voluntary fundraising campaign to complement the company’s efforts.

The company double matched the amount that was raised. He added that after careful consideration of the immediate needs of the community, the company decided to channel its support towards healthcare relief for the Appaiste Community.

“This gesture aligns with our value of Responsibility. We believe that this is the most impactful way to utilize the funds raised by our employees. We hope our efforts will contribute significantly to bringing the much-needed healthcare relief and help restore normalcy to the community” he added.

The company’s medical services provider, ISOS, also conducted a needs assessment at the First Aid post to inform the company’s subsequent support to the facility.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the community, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, said “During this period, the combined effort and support of mining companies like Newmont Ghana and other benevolent companies as well as individuals have been of great help to the people of Appiate. Everything, we have been able to achieve in the past few months is a result of the generosity of Ghanaians”.

Earlier on 26th January 2022, Newmont Ghana presented construction materials and consumables to Appiate in response to the government’s call for support from the public towards the rehabilitation and rebuilding of the Appiate community.

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business. It has two gold mining operations in Ghana:

The Ahafo Mine is located in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine is located in the Eastern Region.

Commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem in 2013. The company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors.

Its Ahafo mine was named Mining Company of the Year in 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organization for 2018, while the Akyem mine was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for 2015 and 2016.

The company also has greenfield exploration activities in Ethiopia.