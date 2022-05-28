The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has voted to retain the incumbent chairman, Makafui Woanya at the just-ended delegates conference in Ho.

The conference which was scheduled to begin at 9:00am later began at 3:00pm and enjoyed a smooth ride to the end.

The election saw several incumbent executives retain their seats, except the Women Organiser.

Below are the election results

Nasara coordinator

1. Mudashiru Adebayo 116. Incumbent

2. Abdulai Kamilla 8

3. Abdulai Suala. 96

4. Zain 70

Youth Organizer

1. Israel Godsway 8

2. Destiny Bright Tettey 182. Incumbent

3. Siayor Maxson kwaku. 101

Women Organizer

1. Rejoice Afi Adzagbo. 125. Incumbent

2. Hanna Ashiade. 137

3. Mabel Amegbletor. 30

One rejected.

Organizer

1. Kosi Bodza. 207. Incumbent.

2. Christo Wisdom Dotse. 47

3. Kofi Agla 2

4. Shealta Adzololo 35

Two rejected

Treasurer

1. Wisdom Gakpo. 162. Incumbent

2. Josephine Selase Akusica. 129.

Assistant Secretary

1. Samuel Anku. 150. Incumbent

2. Patrick Etse. 40

3. Goerge Dogbe. 97

4. David Akabli. 3

One rejected.

Secretary

1. Pope Yao Yevu. 179

2. Dr. Prince Amuzu. 34

3. Enoch Amegbletor.. 74

4. Appeah Fenteng. 4

2nd Vice chairman

1. Roland k Fiakpui. 27.

2. Richard Kwadekpo. 85

3. Alan kwesi Doga. 65

4. Dela klu. 114

1st Vice chairman

1. Ken Ayi. 222.

2. Joseph Wilberforce . 5

3. Abdulai Mohammed 64.

Chairman

1. Makafui Kofi Woanya – 188. Incumbent.

2. Avuletey Jonson 3

3. Joseph Homenya. 100

Rejected 3