Former Director of Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Professor Kwame Karikari says security agencies in the country should be held responsible for Ghana’s low ranking in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

He said journalists have been the worst victims of attacks by various security officials – a situation he believes primarily accounted for the country’s poor performance on the index.

Mr. KariKari believes these attacks persist because security agencies “have not changed their character, colour and modus operandi”.

“We have a security system that has not weaned itself from the culture under military regime… The security system itself needs questioning. Why will they take arms to arrest a journalist, when he or she is either using a pen or just taking a photograph?” Mr. Karikari asked on Citi TV/Citi FM’s The Big Issue.

Ghana dropped 30 places to 60th globally and 10th in Africa on the World Press Freedom Dndex.

This is Ghana’s lowest-ever ranking in almost two decades, after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002, respectively.

The report, by Reporters Without Borders, said, although the country is considered a regional leader in democratic stability, journalists have experienced growing pressures in recent years.

“To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism”, the report mentioned.

Some have suggested that these attacks could dwindle if journalists are more circumspect in their reportage.

However, Mr. Karikari disagrees.

“How do you treat irresponsible journalism? You do not treat it with security people going in cars, armed to the teeth, and dragging broadcasters from their studios and harassing them. It is not right to go and close down Radio Gold with armed men,” he asked.

He said political parties have also failed to play their part in “raising some of the really important questions about democracy and human rights.”

In his view, politicians tend to neglect issues affecting journalists as “they are more concerned about getting power by all means”.

“On a day-to-day basis, they do not address these questions, and drum into the head of citizens so that we all develop the culture of tolerance”.