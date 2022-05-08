The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum says government is providing the needed infrastructure to boost e-learning and digitization of content for learners at all levels through The Smart Schools Project.

He explains that this will also allow primary and secondary students in rural areas to access adequate educational material despite limited facilities.

Speaking during the commissioning of five ultramodern studios at the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS), Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum noted that the government is committed to removing all barriers to virtual learning.

“We want to create smart schools that can compete with the rest of the world. Some of the schools we are operating here have more equipment than many of the schools that are run in the US. We are ahead of the curve because of how intentional about how our schools are opened. So what CENDLOS is going to do is to power the schools with tools and content. CENDLOS is the engine for our smart schools.”

CENDLOS previously known as the President’s Special Initiative on Distance Learning (PSI-DL) was established in 2002.

It was tasked to regulate, control and advise on online education and open schooling.

CENDLOS, among other things, is responsible for the following: