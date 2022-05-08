Six incumbent chairmen of the governing New Patriotic Party have lost their seats in the Upper West Region in the party’s just ended constituency executive elections, while three others did not seek re-election.

The only two sitting chairmen who retained their seats contested the elections unopposed.

The NPP constituency executive elections was conducted without any major hindrance in all the eleven constituencies of the Upper West Region, but with heavy security presence especially in the Sissala West and Wa Central constituencies.

A total of 6,712 delegates took part in the voting exercise with 308 persons contesting for various positions in the 11 constituencies of the region.

In what some described as a verdict on the leadership of the NPP in the region, only two out of the eight incumbent chairmen who sought re-election managed to escape defeat.

In the Wa Central Constituency, incumbent chairman, Ali Kamara lost to Osman Hamid, while Kuunifaa Kennedy beat Alhaji Donkor to become the new chairman of the Lawra constituency.

Alhaji Sumaila and Felix Naa won the Wa East and Dafiama-Busie-Issa chairmanship slots respectively after defeating the incumbents.

The story was no different at the Lambusie and Nadowli-Kaleo constituencies where the old chairmen lost to Alhaji Karim Kasim and K O Yenge respectively.

The incumbents for the Sissala East and the Nandom constituencies however managed to escape defeat as they contested unopposed.

Seidu Bukari of Wa West, Justin Dakura of Jirapa, and Bukari Dramani of Sissala West did not seek re-election, paving the way for new entrants.

The Sissala West Nasara Coordinator who was attacked by some thugs retained his position on his hospital bed.

The Communication Officer says the only way the NPP will maintain or increase their votes in the region will be for the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and work in a united front.