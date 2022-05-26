The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it is commencing investigations into a suspected case of corruption against the late Forestry Commission CEO, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, with regard to his alleged improper acquisition of state lands within the Achimota forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site.

A statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said the late Sir John will be investigated alongside other persons regarding the suspected unlawful acquisition.

Per the statement, the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources will play a key part in the investigations hence has been directed by the Special Prosecutor to “fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”

Read the Special Prosecutor’s statement below:

A purported copy of the will of the late Sir John has been widely shared on social media which sees him bequeathing portions of lands he has in the Achimota Forest to a relative.

The development has sparked anger among many Ghanaians with many taking to social media to express their disappointment over the fact that the former Forestry Commission head apportioned to himself part of the forest.

Sir John also disclosed in the will that he also owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra.

The revelations in his will come at a time the government is giving portions of the Achimota Forest land supposedly to its original owners.