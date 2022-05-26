The Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has attributed her long absence from Parliament to family issues.

Speaking on Joy News, she, for example, said her son was unwell.

“As you know, my son is unwell and has to transition to school, so I have to ensure that all that is settled before I can resume my duties and that is exactly what I am doing,” she said.

She claimed her commitment was informed by regulations in the US.

“I have been doing a lot to take care of my children which the law requires and as you know here in the foreign land, I have to comply with whatever I am directed to do and until all that is sorted out, I have to do what I have to do, and then I will return to my duties.”

Sarah Adwoa Safo also assured the people in her constituency that she has not abandoned them.

“I will be returning definitely to serve my people. I lead and serve the people of Dome-Kwabenya and I have done that for the past 12 years and I know exactly what my responsibilities are, and I am definitely going to do that.”

She was expected to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on May 27 because of her 15-day absence from Parliament without the Speaker’s permission.

The MP, however claimed she was not invited.

“As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited. I have to be served. I am not aware any such thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you,” she said during the interview.