The defeated incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency in the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adwoa Safo, has denied reports that she is nursing ambitions to run as an Independent Candidate in the December polls.

She stated that though she lost the primary, she remains steadfast in her commitment to the shared values of the party.

In a statement issued by Adwoa Safo, she said, “For the avoidance of doubt and without any shred of ambiguity, I reiterate that I have no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections and for that matter, at any point in the foreseeable future.”

“I wish to clarify that, despite the setback and outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya, I remain steadfast in my commitment to the shared values of the New Patriotic Party and our corporate quest to break the 8 with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7, 2024.”

She expressed her dedication to collaboratively work with the leadership of the party in the constituency to maximize the party’s votes in both Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

“For the next few months, I remain dedicated to working collaboratively with the Leadership of the party in the constituency in collectively pursuing goals to unite us for the task ahead in campaigning to maximize our votes for both Parliamentary and Presidential candidates and in Parliament, to execute Government business expeditiously,” Adwoa Safo stated.

January 30, 2024.

My attention has been drawn to several recent misinformation and speculation in the media regarding my political future in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in particular and the New Patriotic Party as a whole.

I wish to clarify, that despite the setback and outcome of last Saturday’s parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya, I remain steadfast in my commitment to the shared values of the New Patriotic Party and our corporate quest to break the 8 with H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7,2024.

As a three term Member of Parliament and a true party person, I am cognizant of the fundamental principles which underpin the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition for which internal competition and afterwards cooperation, remains the guiding light.

For the avoidance of doubt and without any shred of ambiguity, I reiterate that I have no intention whatsoever of running as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming December 7,2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections and for that matter, at any point in the forseable future.

I take the opportunity to express my eternal appreciation to the good people of Dome-Kwabenya Constituency especially our hard working Polling Station Executives for the opportunity to represent their interests and aspirations in the august house of Parliament in the last 12 years. It has been a real honour and privilege working for and with you on matters and issues that border on our common interests and for which I do not take lightly. From the depths of my heart, I say Thank You.

For the next few months, I remain dedicated to working collaboratively with the Leadership of the party in the constituency in collectively pursuing goals to unite us for the task ahead in campaigning to maximize our votes for both Parliamentary and Presidential candidates and in Parliament, to execute Government business expeditiously.

Sincerely,

HON. SARAH ADWOA SAFO

MP, DOME-KWABENYA CONSTITUENCY

