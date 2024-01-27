Incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, has been defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary held on Saturday, January 27.

She lost to the CEO of the Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr who polled over 1194 while Adwoa Safo polled 328. A third candidate, Sheela Oppong Sakyi placed third with a little of 100 votes.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency witnessed an intense competition, featuring a three-way contest among Adwoa Safo, Dr. Mike Oquaye, and Sheela Oppong Sakyi. The primary marked a critical moment for the NPP members in the constituency.

As the votes were tallied, it became evident that the majority of party members had chosen to usher in a new representative. Dr. Mike Oquaye secured the victory, leaving Adwoa Safo and Sheela Oppong Sakyi behind.

Dr. Oquaye, known for his contributions and service expressed gratitude for the support received from party members. In a brief statement, he acknowledged the challenges faced during the campaign and pledged to work diligently to address the concerns of the people in Dome-Kwabenya.

The defeat for Adwoa Safo, who has been the MP for Dome-Kwabenya since 2013 marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the constituency.