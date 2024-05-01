President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the recent erratic power supply plaguing the country has been effectively addressed.

Addressing attendees at the annual May Day celebration in Accra, the President expressed optimism that the challenges, famously termed “dumsor,” are now a thing of the past.

He extended gratitude to the citizens for their patience and cooperation during the trying times.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and understanding during recent temporary challenges with electricity supply across the country.

“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability,” the president said.

“Indeed, over the past few days, we have witnessed stable electricity supply across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday.”

“For the past seven years we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he added.