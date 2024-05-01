All roads lead to the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel in Abossey Okai, Accra, today for the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Family Consecration Service, organized by Citi TV and Citi FM.

Thousands of Ghanaians are anticipated to participate in the event, scheduled from 6 am to 12 noon. Families will convene for prayer, seeking God’s guidance, protection, and blessings for the remainder of the year.

The six-hour service will be overseen by Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, alongside esteemed pastors such as Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike.

In addition to collective prayers, there will be specific intercessions for financial well-being, marriages, relationships, and health, addressing various facets of family life.

Traditionally initiating the stations’ Family Month, this year’s Family Consecration Service commenced with special live prayer sessions on Citi FM called Seasons of Prayers, held at midnight, early morning, and midday every weekday throughout April.

This event provides thousands of listeners and viewers with an opportunity to unite in prayer for their families, with couples also being invited to renew their vows.

Previous participants have shared diverse accounts of success stemming from their involvement in the Family Consecration Service.

Rev. Stephen Wengam anticipates an abundance of miracles and testimonies at this year’s event, encouraging attendees to anticipate divine interventions and breakthroughs.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM ahead of the service, he highlighted the importance of various types of prayers outlined in scripture and urged patrons to prepare for remarkable experiences.