Kwabena Boateng, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ejisu, has emphasised the importance of reaching out to disgruntled members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in preparation for the 2024 elections.

Mr. Boateng emerged victorious in the Ejisu by-election, securing 27,782 votes, which represents 55.8% of the total votes cast. His closest competitor, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an Independent Candidate, received 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the total votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of the Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

In his acceptance speech, Lawyer Boateng stressed the need for the party to re-engage all supporters who have left the party in their attempt to break the 8-year cycle of power.

“That is the work for us to do, some of these things are typical of party democracies. After elections, whether it is internal or at the national level against other political parties, these things do happen, especially with internal elections. They do happen.

“The task is for us to go down and talk to our people. They are our people; I do not think that the party is minded or that I the MP-elect will neglect anybody. Not at all.”

He stressed, “Political parties are built with multitudes, you need the people. So, my task is to go down there and be with my people, listen to them and whatever constitutes the disagreements, my job is to make sure that we jaw-jaw and find a common ground that will benefit the party.”

He expressed his gratitude to his supporters and the party leadership.

The party has already established reconciliation committees at the regional levels.

