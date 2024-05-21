The Ghana Police Service has filed an injunction application at the High Court seeking to stop Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson from proceeding with her planned demonstration against erratic power supply, dubbed the ‘#DumsorMustStop’ vigil.

This move comes days after the Accra Regional Police Command urged the organisers of the protest to consider changing the venue of the protest.

The demonstration is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024. According to the actress, the intermittent power cut, locally known as ‘dumsor,’ is affecting her business.

The actress organized a similar protest in 2015.

Yvonne Nelson and her team met with the Ghana Police Service days ago to notify the police of the intended protest as required by law.

The police, after the meeting, opposed the route suggested by Yvonne Nelson’s team, claiming the proposed endpoint — Revolution Square — is close to the Jubilee House, which is a security zone.

The police also raised concerns about the intent to end the protest at midnight.

Organizers of the protest, however, disagreed, explaining that the endpoint was far from the Jubilee House and there were no issues with the end time for the protest.

The police, in accordance with the dictates of the Public Order Act, have filed an instant application to halt the demonstration.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on May 24, 2024.

