Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to reconcile Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi with the party.

Aduomi, a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, chose to run as an Independent Candidate in the Ejisu by-election due to what he perceives as the NPP’s failure to address critical concerns about the existing delegates’ list, which he believes compromises the integrity and fairness of the party.

Some NPP members accused him of betrayal and suggested he had defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Aduomi refuted these claims, emphasising that he still holds the support of NDC backers.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Mr Ntim expressed worry about the two candidates from the same party competing against each other.

“Yes, it is worrying because the two main competitors, Aduomi and Kwabena Boateng belong to the same fold, family. We should not be looking at jubilating, I’m not jubilating. My focus now is on how to bring the Aduomi factor back to the fold, bringing him back to the family.

“So that in December when we are going to face the real political opponents, we are going us a unified NPP front. It shouldn’t be difficult at all. Whatever it is, we are going to reach out. As a national chairman, I’m promising you, we will take up the mantle and reach out to him.”

