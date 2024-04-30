The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intercepted 20.5 kilogrammes of concealed cannabis parcels set for smuggling out of Ghana via postal and courier centres in Accra.

NACOC in a statement on Facebook said the operations, conducted over three days, resulted in the detection of various attempts to transport illegal substances abroad.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, routine examinations conducted by NACOC officers uncovered four parcels concealed in wrapped boxes designated for the United Kingdom. Subsequent investigations revealed similar illicit activities in the following days.

The following day, April 16, 2024, officers intercepted an outbound parcel containing 21 slabs of compressed cannabis weighing 5.80 kilogrammes.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, two outbound parcels were seized, containing ten slabs of cannabis weighing 5.3 kilogrammes, along with an additional four slabs weighing 1.4 kilogrammes. Both parcels were headed for the United Kingdom.

Further interceptions took place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, when officers discovered an EMS parcel containing concealed cannabis slabs weighing 5.3 kilograms, also bound for the United Kingdom.

Another significant find occurred on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, when officers detected black soap packaged with cannabis slabs in a bathing pail, weighing 2.10 kilograms and intended for transit to the United Kingdom.

Upon confirmation through field tests of the narcotics’ presence in these parcels, they were swiftly transferred to NACOC Headquarters for a thorough investigation. NACOC has launched intensive efforts to apprehend those involved in these illegal activities.

The statement reminded the public of the legal repercussions surrounding narcotics possession and transit, stressing that such actions are punishable by law.