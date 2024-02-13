The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), on Monday, January 29, 2024, intercepted several capsules and tablets of tramadol at the Tema Port.

A total of 1,035,000 tablets and capsules of tramadol with a net weight of 4,734.38 kg were seized.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NACOC said it was discovered that the varieties of tramadol capsules and tablets included 5,000 royal tablets amounting to 51 cartons weighing 225 mg, 6,000 capsules of Timaking totaling 90 cartons weighing 120 mg, and 6,000 capsules of Tramadol totaling 40 cartons weighing 120 mg.

“The exercise was part of the Commission’s mandate relating to examinations conducted on containers at the Tema Port,” it added.

NACOC said the Commission had taken custody of the seized consignment and was in the process of handing it over to the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) for further investigations.

It assured the public that it was committed to curtailing the drug trafficking threat.

The Commission also reminded the public that possessing and transporting illicit drugs without lawful authorization from a legally mandated outfit is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020.

