The Ghana Education Service (GES) has expressed its profound condolences to the family of Stacy Okyere, the first-year student at Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, who tragically passed away on February 4, 2024, following a brief illness.

The Service, in a statement issued on Monday, said its “thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”

It said Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of GES, led a delegation to visit the school and subsequently the family of the deceased to express their sympathies.

“The delegation conducted an inspection of the school’s infirmary, which houses fifteen beds, and engaged in discussions with the facility’s nursing staff. In addition, a team of nine counsellors has been assigned by the management to strengthen the school’s Guidance and Counselling Department, providing necessary psychosocial support to students and staff,” it added.

The Service further indicated that an internal investigation into the incident was underway.

“The GES management is also collaborating with law enforcement agencies for an independent inquiry into the matter. We want to assure all stakeholders and the public that we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students,” it added.

