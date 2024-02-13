The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has urged the public to disregard statements made by the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, regarding the government’s construction of a fish landing site in Keta.

The NDC in Keta argues that there is no evidence to support the government’s claims of having constructed a fish landing site project in Keta or anywhere else in the Volta Region.

In his address to the nation on Wednesday, February 7, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the NPP government has constructed more fish landing sites than any other government since 1992, listing locations such as Axim, Dixcove, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Senya Breku, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie, Keta, Osu, Ekumfi, and Mfantseman.

The Volta Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, debunked the Vice President’s statements, describing them as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts that demonstrate a blatant disregard for the truth.

“When you go through the pages of the statement that he [Bawumia] has made, he indeed made reference to it [the Keta fish landing site], but then our verification shows that there is no landing site in Keta.

“In 2019, the regional minister, Dr. [Archibald] Letsa, spoke on behalf of the president and promised that the people of Keta would have a landing site, but there is currently no fish landing site in Keta that the Vice President alluded to, and so we want Ghanaians to know that the statement made by the NPP’s flagbearer is untrue because there is no fish landing site in Keta.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital