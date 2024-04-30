Kwabena Boateng, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clinched victory in the Ejisu by-election.

Mr Boateng secured 27, 782 representing 55.8% of the total votes cast while Mr Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an Independent Candidate, garnered 21, 534, representing 43.3% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party had 140 votes representing 0.3% Esther Osei of the Convention People’s Party received 0.2 percent.

Independent Candidates Joseph Agyemang and Atakora Joseph had 222 representing 0.2% and 23 representing 0.0% respectively.

The by-election followed the passing of Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.

The race was fiercely contested, notably between Kwabena Aduomi, a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency, who contested as an Independent Candidate.

Allegations of vote buying surfaced against Kwabena Boateng’s campaign.

In response to allegations of bribery, the Electoral Commission removed two temporary staff members. A viral video captured these individuals allegedly receiving a bribe during the Ejisu by-election.