The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T Hammond has beaten Samuel Binfoh Darkwa in the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary. He won the primary with 311 votes while Mr Binfoh Darkwa polled 125 votes.

Ahead of the polls, KT Hammond had alleged that Mr Binfoh Darkwa had hired thugs to intimidate his supporters, a claim that was rejected by his contender.

In the Ablekuma West constituency incumbent MP and Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful won the primary with 817 votes beating her contender Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol who polled 241 votes. 20 votes were rejected.

Sylvester Tetteh also won the Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom parliamentary primary. He polled 590 votes while Vida Agyekum Acheampong polled 461 votes, Eric Kojo Kuranachie had 34 votes.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh won the parliamentary primary for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency. He polled 734 votes while CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw polled 228 votes.

In Atiwa East Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare polled 288 votes to win the parliamentary primary for the constituency. Dr Banning polled 11 votes, while Eric Agyarko had 67 votes and Adade Wiredu polled 44 votes.

In the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye won with 650 votes while Ralph Agyapong brother of Kennedy Agyapong polled 186 votes.

In the Awutu Senya East Provisional Results indicate that Mavis Hawa Koomson polled 1318 votes while Bernard Danquah had 97 votes. Eric Kweku Boateng polled 15 votes with one rejected vote.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey won the Ayawaso Central Constituency parliamentary primary. He polled 594 votes while Moses Abor came close with 326 votes with four rejected votes.