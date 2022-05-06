The government intends to change the architectural designs for some of the proposed buildings for the Agenda 111 project in some districts.

According to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the decision has become necessary due to the lack of land space in densely populated areas.

He reiterated that construction works have commenced in some districts, however, in some regional capitals, acquiring land for construction has become a problem therefore they need to have the initial designs for the structures changed.

The Health Minister said this while taking delivery of supplies from the Italian government in Accra.

“We still have challenges [with the Agenda 111 projects], especially in the big cities. We are changing the infrastructure designs. Even in the communities and the districts, there are litigations in some areas where the DCEs have donated lands and people are asking for compensation.”

“At the appropriate time, we will see how best we are moving along with this. It is too early to predict whether we will finish or not, but optimistically that is what we want to do, and we will try to push ourselves. We will be able to do a proper assessment by the end of the year.”

The Agenda 111 project is part of a grand vision for Ghana’s healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The project will ensure that 101 districts will be provided with hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.

The government has already set aside an amount of US$100 million as commencement funding for the project.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.