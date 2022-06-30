A mining company based in the Ashanti Region, Goldstone Resources Limited, says armed robbers have made away with almost $350,000 worth of gold after they were attacked earlier this month.

According to the police, the incident happened on 1st June 2022 but was reported to their outfit the next day.

No casualties were recorded, as police have launched investigations into it.

The case was subsequently transferred from the Jacobu District Police command to the Ashanti regional Criminal Investigations Department.

In a release by the company to its shareholders and sighted by Citi News, the company says as a result of the incident, on 10th June 2022, its ordinary shares were temporarily suspended from trading on the AIM market of the London Stock exchange plc, pending an announcement.

“The Board can now confirm that an armed robbery took place at its Homase site, which, whilst no-one was hurt, resulted in a loss of gold with a value of approximately US$350,000. Whilst this loss is not expected to have a material impact on the financial performance of the business, the Company was not in a position to make an announcement that was compliant with the AIM Rules, which led to a suspension in the trading of its ordinary shares on AIM whilst an investigation was launched by the authorities in Ghana”.

Confirming to Citi News, officials of the mining company in the United Kingdom noted that the suspension of its operations on the London Stock exchange has been lifted, following the announcement of the incident.

