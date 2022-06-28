Lawyers for pressure group, Arise Ghana, have served notice of an appeal on the High Court’s judgment, which partially granted orders against them.

The Krom AyƐ Hye demonstration is, however, expected to come off today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Court of Appeal is expected to be moved on July 12, 2022 by Arise Ghana lawyers, who say they disagree with the entire judgment of the High Court on the matter.

The High Court, in striking a balance between the competing demands of the Police Service and Arise Ghana, ordered the organizers to end their Krom AyƐ Hye demonstration at 4pm on Tuesday.

It also directed that the demonstration commenced at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, marching through “Farisco” and “TUC” junctions to the Independence Square.

A petition may then be presented to a representative of the Presidency at the Square, the Court so ordered.

But lawyers for Arise Ghana in their notice of appeal, say that Justice Comfort Tasiame’s judgment is against the weight of the evidence as presented by Bernard Mornah, one of the organizers, in Court.

Lead Counsel, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe told Citi News in a later interview that the Ghana Police Service obtained the judgment by mongering the fear of terror attacks.

“To pick the incidence of terrorist activities in the afternoon as the basis for the Court to deny the lawful assembly of people in the night was completely far-fetched. Not only that, it was a very sinister supposition to play on the emotional keyboard of the Court, because, any judge who hears about terrorist acts, the feeling is possibly to instill a certain fear. So the whole thing was a very mischievous plan by the Ghana Police to kind of put fear possibly in the Court as though there is an imminent threat of coup in Ghana.”