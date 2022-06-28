Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are expected to meet leaders and residents of Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality today over the ongoing prepaid meter installation.

This emergency meeting has become necessary as residents resisted the installation of prepaid meters by officers of ECG yesterday, despite being in the company of military officers.

In an interview with Citi News, the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi said a stakeholder engagement is likely to resolve all outstanding issues.

The soldiers are being brought in to intimidate residents. We would have to deal with ECG for technical assistance when the meters are fixed in the event of a likely problem. So the ECG officials and MCE will be finding ways of engaging the community to let them get an understanding. But the current approach creates the impression that the residents are being punished with the prepaid meters which is not so.

He added that he would file an urgent question in Parliament to enquire why the military officers have not been withdrawn by the defence minister as directed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“I am going to raise the issue on the floor of Parliament. This lawlessness must not continue in this country. The MD of ECG had told me that no one has been told to use the soldiers. I think that is very serious. So they are treating Parliament with contempt because the Speaker had directed that the soldiers are withdrawn.”