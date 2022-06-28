The family of Victor Kwadwo Owusu has rejected a police autopsy report indicating the cause of death of their son.

The report says the cause of death is a severe head injury and there is also an underlying brain tumour.

Victor Kwadwo Owusu was allegedly shot and killed on 18 May 2022 by the police during a protest by the youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

The family says the police autopsy report is fraught with inaccuracies and so, there is the need for an independent coroner’s inquest.

The youth in Nkoransa, who were unhappy about the suspected killing of Albert Donkor by the police, poured out in their numbers onto the streets of Nkoranza on the day of the incident on May 18.

They blocked major roads and burnt tyres to register their displeasure over the death of the 27-year-old businessman.

They say Albert Donkor died under mysterious circumstances in police custody.

The police had earlier claimed that Mr. Donkor was a robbery suspect, but the locals believed the young businessman was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

After a long wait into what might have caused the death of Victor Kwadwo Owusu, a police autopsy report says the causes of his death are a severe head injury and an underlying brain tumour.

Isaac Appiah Kubi, the brother of the deceased, said “we don’t believe in that. I believe we will go for a second opinion.”

The Member of Parliament for the area, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, indicated that the police autopsy report vindicated his earlier call for an independent coroner’s inquest.

“I said it from day one that it is not going to be the true reflection of what actually happened. I said it because I know that they will not bring the truth out”.