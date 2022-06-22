The Supreme Court has set a new date for judgment in the presidential spousal allowance case before it.

The court on May 4, 2022, adjourned to June 22, to deliver its judgment, but in court today, a new date has been announced –July 27, 2022.

The South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak, and former Odododiodoo MP, Frederick Nii Commey, are contesting the constitutionality of recommendations of the Professor Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee on Emoluments regarding salaries, allowances and emoluments of spouses of the President and Vice President.

The Committee had recommended that presidential spouses be paid monthly allowances equal to that of a Cabinet Minister.

But the three argue that the spouses of the President and Vice President are not article 71 office holders, as such, not qualified to enjoy the benefits.

Mr. Dafeamekpor who was in Court on Wednesday said though not satisfied with the adjournments, he appreciates the dynamics of the court system.

Saglemi Housing trial judge indisposed- case adjourned

In a related Court development, the High Court has also adjourned to July 26, the Saglemi Housing case involving a former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister, Alhaji Collins Dauda.

The NDC MP for the Ahafo Region’s Asutifi South is in a $200 million financial loss case together with 4 others over the Saglemi Housing Project matter.

Her Ladyship, Elfreda Denkyi, the trial judge, was said to be indisposed, necessitating the adjournment.