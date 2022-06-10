Members of the National Democratic Congress in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region today 10th June 2020 embraced the Green Ghana Day tree planting as well as organised general cleaning across the constituency as part of activities to mark the 30th Anniversary of NDC.

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah, while leading the tree planting and cleaning exercise at Essiama, told Citi News greening and cleaning must be a lifestyle and not just to mark the anniversary, hence must be sustained.

“We participated in a very important event today, making sure we plant trees to green Ghana. But more importantly, we are also celebrating NDC’s 30th anniversary, so we combined that very important event by engaging in house cleaning exercise and making sure we green our environment. The advice is that everybody should be doing that regularly because cleaning is healthy, and so we must make it a habit to clean our environment on a daily basis.”

“This is so important we shouldn’t wait for a clean Ghana day to clean our environment. We shouldn’t wait for an anniversary celebration like the 30th anniversary of the NDC to clean our environment, and so I want to congratulate all of us for working so hard this morning. Thank you“, he said.