Ghana Post has been awarded the World’s Best EMS Customer Care by the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland. This is the second time Ghana Post is receiving the award.

The prestigious award recognises the best Call Centres of EMS Best Cooperative Members.

Speaking in a brief interview, the Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr Kwaku Tabi Amponsah, said Ghana Post has over the years been committed to providing excellent service to its worldwide partners, customers and stakeholders.

“With the introduction of technology-enhanced services and customer-centred innovations, we shall continue to prioritise customer satisfaction as a significant growth index of Ghana Post. We are poised to achieve the high standards of serving our customers with excellence and give them value for money,” he added.

The winners were selected based on their performance last year by the EMS Cooperative Board. Each year, the EMS Cooperative Customer Care Awards is held in Switzerland at a special award ceremony during the EMS Cooperative General Assembly by Universal Postal Union (UPU) International Bureau.

The EMS Cooperative is a body of the Universal Postal Union with more than 170 member countries who work together to provide EMS, the fastest cross-border postal product. The EMS Cooperative promotes cooperation between its member posts to provide customers with a high-quality, competitive Express Mail Service (EMS) worldwide.

In recent times, Ghana Post has experienced significant reforms that have created top-of-the-mind awareness for the brand. The brand seems to entice the admiration of many Ghanaians and postal customers worldwide. In May this year, Ghana Post was recognised among Ghana’s Top 100 brands across industries at the National Brands & Innovations Awards

The company’s recent increase in fleet is an assurance to most people of Ghana Post’s readiness to lead the postal and courier companies within the nation.