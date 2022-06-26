Leaders in the business community have charged Ghana’s youth to differentiate themselves as they seek to stand out in the job market.

Ghana’s unemployment rate hit 13.4 percent in 2021, up from 6 percent in 2010, according to the Ghana Statistical service.

According to the government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the unemployment rate among the population aged 15 years and above was 13.4 percent and higher for females, with 15.5 percent and 11.6 percent for males.

As part of efforts to impact Ghanaian youths in the capital with employable qualities, leaders in business have employed the youth to take steps towards standing out in the job market.

Speaking at a capacity-building program held by the Obaasima Foundation in Accra for youth of the country, the Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries, Helene Weesie urged the youth not to be demotivated by their failures.

“All of us have known moments of failure, moments of feeling stuck but never any moment is a failure because you learn, you take something from it and when being in a diverse team, there are more of those experiences so that’s where being together looking at a problem or looking at an idea or meaning to move forward, you get more different angles to look at the same point so when you are stuck, talk to a diversity of people.”

Also speaking at the program, the Chief Executive Officer of Universal Merchant Bank, Nana Dwemoh Benneh, urged the youth to make conscious efforts to stand out.

“My rule when it comes to deciding what path to take is to ask yourself if the decision you make today will still be seen as the right to the ten years older version of you or of your brand. Be mindful of what you need to do to stand out in a way that showcases your strengths, your skills, and abilities,” he said.

“A rough diamond’s value lies in its ability to be polished, otherwise, why would anyone spend a fortune acquiring it. Show the world how big you are capable of becoming great by doing what you have to do today with distinction and a level of commitment and discipline that sets you apart from your peers, and the rewards will follow,” he added.