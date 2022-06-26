The Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, Osei Assibey Antwi says the secretariat intends to introduce a programme that will complement the government’s efforts at addressing graduate unemployment.

Dubbed Deployment for Employment, the programme seeks to equip National Service personnel with some soft skills to make them qualified for the job market.

Mr Assibey Antwi said this at the 12th Annual Terminal Congress of the National Service Personnel Association in Takoradi.

“The NSS, in repositioning itself to become a real committed force to help the government in reducing the unemployment rate in Ghana, has decided to move to Deployment for Employment. In that sense, it has given us a sense of responsibility to improve the soft skills of National Service personnel.”

Ghana’s unemployment rate hit 13.4 percent in 2021, up from 6 percent in 2010, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim believes the country needs to remedy growing youth unemployment, given its impact on inflation, interest rates, and economic output.

There have been a series of protests over the unemployment situation in the country.