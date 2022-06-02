Government has granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as additional seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.

A letter, signed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to the Controller and Accountant’s General, directed that the money be credited to Ribade Limited, for part payment of outstanding claims.

“Authority is hereby granted to you to release the sum [of] GH¢25, 000,000.00 as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of outstanding claims from RIBADE Limited,” the letter added.

The National Cathedral project was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

It is targeted to be completed in March 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been criticised for his decision to build the National Cathedral in the face of numerous challenges facing the country.

In his defence, the President has said the construction is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.

A businessman, Jonathan Holm went to the Supreme Court to challenge the government’s decision to give out the land and other forms of support for the building of the cathedral.

The court, in February 2020, however, dismissed his injunction application seeking to halt ongoing works on the land earmarked to house the National Cathedral.