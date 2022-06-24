Government is considering waiving the one-month waiting period to instantly activate the membership of persons above 70 years on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This means that effective July 2022, residents of Ghana within that age bracket will have instant activation of their NHIS membership as soon as they register.

After which, they can use their NHIS cards immediately to access healthcare at any National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) credentialed health facility.

The NHIA’s new Chief Executive, Dr. Okoe-Boye made this known at the Ofori Panin Fie in Akyem Abuakwa of the Eastern Region on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, when a high-powered delegation from the NHIA paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The courtesy call formed part of Dr. Okoe-Boye’s three-day working visit to the Eastern Region.

He said the government was committed to achieving the goal of Universal Health Care (UHC) leveraging digitization as the driving force.

All registered NHIS members are encouraged to link their cards with the Ghana Card by dialing *929#.

Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin lauded the government’s pro-poor programs such as Planting for Food and Jobs and Free SHS and concluded that such policies will benefit future generations.

He advised public servants to be humble and generous to the people they are serving adding that, “Let’s eschew tribal considerations in governing the nation.”