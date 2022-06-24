On Wednesday the 22nd of June, 2022, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu visited the Oti region for the very second time since the creation of the region.

The first visit was during the regional annual delegates conference in 2021.

Wednesday’s visit was supposed to be a campaign tour ahead of the July 2022 national election of which he is seeking re-election as GS.

The supposed campaign tour unfortunately turned out to be an attack tour when the GS, the Adwenkese3 of our time, rather dedicated his entire tour to attack his opponent.

As a General Secretary of a party like the NPP, seeking to be re-elected to serve the party again, the revered delegates of Oti were very expectant of the Adwenkese3 to come and tell them what he has done over the years as GS and his good strategies and policies he intends to implement to ensure the party breaks the 8 years jinx.

To the surprise of the Oti delegates, no one can really remember exactly the message Adwenkese3 brought to Oti except the needles attacks on his opponents particularly Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) and the wonton display of opulence and arrogance.

The General Secretary is currently touring the regions with the Bono regional chairman, Chairman Abrony3 DC as he’s popularly called. Chairman Abrony3’s assigned role in the team is to attack JFK and that is exactly what he has successfully done in the Oti Region.

Most of the attacks would not be pleasant to be shared here since the sanctity of our government must be protected at all times regardless of our level of desperation.

One thing they have shamefully forgotten is that, anytime you attack any government institution, you would rather be exposing our government as being incompetent and not the said agency or the individual heading that agency.

For instance, Chairman Abrony3 accuses the CEO of YEA for still keeping NDC members as staff of Zoomlion.

Is that how desperate we have become that we can even falsely incite our own people against our own government?

Since when has Zoomlion become a state agency for government to determine who is employed there?

What at all would make someone like Chairman Abrony3 to attack fine gentleman like JFK because he thinks JFK should have issued a directive for all Zoomlion staff to be sacked and replaced with NPP loyalists? Like seriously!

Why are we failing to tell ourselves the truth just because we are so desperate for power?

For purposes of education, let me state it clearly here, that Zoomlion is a wholy private company that determines how many staff they want to employ, at what time and to do what work. They run their own budget and certainly would not entertain any direct or indirect interference from any government including our government.

That the government is the majority client of Zoomlion Ltd, does not make the company a public organization.

Again, the only relationship between Zoomlion Ghana Ltd and YEA is that, Zoomlion manages just one module of the YEA, that is the Youth in Sanitation module. And by this, my very respected friend Chairman Abrony3 thinks is enough justification for the CEO of YEA to determine who is employed as a staff of zoomlion?

What about the Metropolitan, Municipal and district Assemblys that have numerous contacts with Zoomlion?

Why can’t they sack Zoomlion staff in their districts?

When you award a contract to a private company, do you determine who they employ to execute the contract?

JB’s team also underscored the need for YEA to have created so many jobs for the youth of our party but the CEO failed.

What they deliberately failed to acknowledge and appreciate, is the fact that YEA is not a profit making agency hence depends solely on the government to fund its operations including recruitment. Here again, desperation wouldn’t allow JB who sits in cabinet, to appreciate that the CEO would only employ party youth when the government provides funds. Do they have an idea the agitations generated each time the government delays in releasing funds for the payment of YEA beneficiaries allowances?

As General Secretary who sits in cabinet, one would have expected JB to follow these attacks of the CEO of YEA with efforts he as GS has made as someone who sits in cabinet to protect the interest of the party towards ensuring that adequate funds were made available to YEA for which the CEO failed to employ party people.

You can never sit on a tree and try to cut the very branch you are sited on.

Why are all these attacks coming now?

Is it because the CEO of YEA is in a contest with JB?

Is it also to suggest that there are other supposed wicked CEOs out there who are denying party youth jobs but are being spared because they are not in a contest against JB?

Why is JFK being singled out for attacks?

Why not the other aspirants for GS?

Does it not suggest to all that only the tree with ripe fruits receive the most stones?

Let’s not in our desperation for power, create a monster that we all would have to struggle to kill.

Whatever we say against YEA today, would expose all the good things we said about the same agency ahead of the 2020 election. We shall again use the same agency as a platform to tell Ghanaians the number of jobs we have created because we said similar things before.

Go back to all the SONA the president has addressed to parliament and you would appreciate how many jobs the president has captured YEA to have created.

Must we discredit our own achievements just because someone must be GS at all costs?

Let’s also remember that our main opponents, the NDC are watching us keenly and would use these same stones we are busily gathering against us tomorrow.

What shall it profit us when we win our respective positions and loose power in 2024 because we have given enough ammunition to our opponents to kill us?

Breaking the 8 should be the focus and anything that distracts our focus must be eschewed.

The Party’s interest must be placed above all personal interests.

I challenge JB and his team not to disappoint the delegates next time.

Delegates want to know what he has done all this while as General Secretary.

Delegates want to know what he has in stock for them.

They want to know why all party cards have expired and not being replaced.

They want to know how we can retrieve our lost seats and break the 8.

Delegates want to know how they can access the GS and at which office, whether party headquarters or private office.They want to know which particular number they can reach their GS on whenever they want to contact him to share very important information.

They would want to know plans for their welfare as party executives.

They also want to know how you would help improve on the poor party – government relationship.

They want know how resources would be adequately and timely deployed for party work.

They want to know how your sittings at cabinet inured to the benefit of the party and how the Party’s interest was protected and not your personal interest.

Let us change the current attack tour into a campaign tour of issues and not the attacks on individuals we are witnessing now.

King David Nkanbonam

Oti region.