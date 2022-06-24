President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Omane Aboagye for the position of Chief Executive of the Juaben Municipality.

The Municipality has been without a Chief Executive for over a year after the president’s nominee, Alex Safo Kantanka, was rejected twice by the assembly members.

The new nominee, Omane Aboagye, is yet to go through the confirmation process.

Mr Safo Kantanka is facing 26 corruption charges with respect to his confirmation following a probe by the Special Prosecutor’s office.

He was captured in a video in November 2021 accusing assembly members in Juaben of refusing to confirm his nomination as the Municipal Chief Executive despite allegedly bribing them.

He had been granted bail to the sum of GH¢90,000 with two sureties, who are Ghanaians with credible Ghana cards; one to be justified with a landed property.