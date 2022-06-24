Scores of travellers are stranded at the VIP bus terminal in Accra due to the unavailability of buses to convey them to various destinations.

Most of the passengers are travelling from Accra to Kumasi and Sunyani.

Some passengers complained that the terminal should have anticipated the high demand on a Friday.

“Once we are here, we can’t do anything. We will wait,” one passenger said.

He said he valued the safety of VIP buses and was willing to wait even for two hours until a bus came.

“Once it is safe, we will wait for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, General Manager of VIP Jeoun Transport, Ernest Frimpong Manso attributed the situation to the high cost of fuel, making it difficult for the bus to move without passengers from Kumasi to Accra to pick up the passengers.