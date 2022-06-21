The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is confident in the ability of the Inspector General of Police to address the issue of anti-Muslim comments passed by some police officers relating to the recent chaos at the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Aremeyaw Shaibu, they believe that the police administration will be able to thoroughly investigate the issue and apply the necessary sanctions if anyone is found guilty.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, Aremeyaw Shaibu said the public, especially those who have been affected by the comments, should exercise restraint and give the IGP the needed support to properly probe the issue without hurting social cohesion in the country.

“We should handle matters of this nature with caution so that we don’t give chance to some other elements to further divide us. The IGP had informed the National Chief Imam that certain comments had been made, and those police officers associated with those comments had been interdicted. We believe in the capacity and ability of the IGP to handle this matter, and we want to assure everybody that let’s give him the chance to do a proper investigation,” he added.

Four police officers working in the police control room monitoring CCTV cameras in the Ashanti Region have been interdicted after they were captured on a viral tape passing anti-Muslim comments while running commentary on the recent Islamic Senior High School incident.

The officers in the tape are heard describing the students as troublemakers, among other unsavoury comments.

The IGP has already sent the Director General of Police Operations, DCOP Mohammed Suraji to apologize to the Muslim leadership in the Ashanti Region over the comments.

According to Aremeyaw Shaibu, the IGP has also spoken to the National Chief Imam and expressed his regret about the development and promised to take action on it.

He said that gesture by the IGP gives them confidence that he will take firm action on the matter.

“Let’s wait and see what the IGP will do with respect to those who have been found culpable in making any derogatory statement or comments… Whenever incidents like this happen, one of the things I find wise to do is quickly touch base with the leadership of the affected communities, update them and assure them of steps to address the issue so that we don’t allow the whole situation to degenerate.”

He further urged the public to be circumspect in commenting on the issue, adding that the country must strive to maintain its harmonious living in the country.

“Let’s all contribute to ensuring that in Ghana, religious diversity is respected, and we are able to build on our shared values to build a foundation of a harmonious society in Ghana,” he noted.