One person has been shot dead in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Citi News sources say the deceased, one Yakubu, who hails from Gingande, was allegedly shot by military personnel in Bawku at Mazema.

It is unclear what might have led the soldiers to shoot at Yakubu.

The Upper East Regional Police Command and the Bawku Divisional Command have declined to speak on the matter.

Bawku has always been in the news over unending ethnic conflicts. The Bawku conflict has claimed several lives, with many residents being displaced.

Police in the area recently arrested five persons suspected of murder and discharging firearms without authority in the town.

They were earlier in the week remanded by the Bolgatanga Circuit court.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has disclosed that 100 of its members have so far fled the troubled Bawku township due to the conflict there.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, said this development was understandable given the turmoil in the area.

“As it stands now, 100 have left. They have been given the release to leave, and I think the rest are also pursuing the release to leave,” Mr. Musah lamented.

He added that “the teachers have all gone to the education directorate and are asking for release to leave the place.”