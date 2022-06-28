The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has asked churches and the Christian community in general to encourage their congregants, especially the youth, to embrace the YouStart programme.

At a meeting with members of the Kuotam Pantang Branch of the Perez Chapel, the CEO of the NEIP Kofi Ofosu Nkansah says government is rolling out innovative programmes to enhance entrepreneurship in Ghana.

Mr. Ofosu Nkansah highlighted how the government’s intervention programme like YouStart policy offers many opportunities for young people interested in owning their own business.

“I’m sure you have all heard about the YouStart programme which is currently rolling. Government is using this programme to create entrepreneurs and create jobs for the teaming Ghanaian youth”.

Mr. Ofosu explained that “My agency is working assiduously to ensure that no young entrepreneur in the country misses out on the opportunities the government is creating for businesses.”

He added that “NEIP has already rolled out a lot of initiatives aimed at supporting young people in entrepreneurship such as the Presidential Pitch, Greenhouse Initiative & Skills and Training Centres”

The Host Pastor, Rev. Ismat Yebuah, thanked the NEIP Boss and encouraged the Church to take the necessary steps to obtain the opportunities the government has created for young people aspiring to own their own businesses.

Perez Chapel, Kuotam Pantang Branch, marked its 10th-year anniversary celebration this year with the theme “Soaring Together with Renewed Together.”

The Church, established a decade ago with a few members, has now grown to serving the spiritual and personal development needs of inhabitants within the Pantang area and its environs.