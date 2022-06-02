The Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament has summoned the sector minister, Samuel Jinapor over the return of state lands to some families and traditional authorities.

The declassification of portions of the Achimota forest as a reserve and matters arising has generated public discourse.

Speaking to the media, Ranking Member on the committee, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo indicated that a crucial meeting will take place next Tuesday.

“The authorities concerned about keeping government lands are showing accountability in the usage of the land. We are all aware of the Achimota land issue. Whilst we are still thinking about it, other issues are coming, even with our lands in Kumasi and other Regional capitals.”

“We have gotten to the point that we think we need to talk about it, and we need to get to the Minister to come before the membership of the committee of Lands and Forestry to explain to us the circumstances under which government is finding it compelling to give out lands that it has acquired years ago.”

Widespread media reports indicate that the government has given more than 400 acres of state lands, including a section of the military barracks in Kumasi, to the Asantehene.

The Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Mrs. Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, is reported to have written a letter to that effect on behalf of the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

The letter cites the issuance of “Executive Instrument 432 of 2021 by Government in respect of Redevelopment of Sector 18 of Kumasi, which was published in the Ghana Gazette on 31st December 2021.”