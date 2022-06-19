A book titled ‘Propel’ by Pastor Selase Prince Dogbe was launched on May 21, 2022 at The Dreamer’s Hub, North Legon, Accra.

The occasion was graced by cross-sections of Ghanaians from the Christian community, business community and social influencers.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Anthony Seddoh, a Senior Health Analyst and Consultant for the World Bank Group, UN and IFC probed the purpose and intent of writers.

He queried the intent for which people write; is it for money, for fame and popularity, or for status in society?

He advanced that while academic writers write to make a name for themselves and to attain academic height, books should mainly be targeted at impact on the lives of people and society.

Speaking of the journey that eventually birthed the masterpiece, the author revealed that, the exemplary act of courage to publish by his friend Dennis Mann, the timely reminder by his wife to seize an opportunity for mentorship and his willingness to make good the moment when the season was right led to fulfillment of a dream he held for years.

Selase said, “the book is the re-scripted version of the book I dreamt about over 20 years ago.’’

What existed only as a burning desire was fan to flame through the mentoring and guiding insight of the evergreen Ghanaian writer and preacher, Author Ralph.

Selase was enlisted as one of the 25 protégés of the Ghanaian born, Author Ralph Antwi as part of the campaign towards the celebration of the Silver Anniversary of the Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations Foundation.

Author Ralph who has 16 years experience as a writer with 58 published books to his name embarked on this initiative championed through the Global Impact Project (GIP) to practically mentor and introduce 25 young writers.

‘Propel’ gives every reader a reason to live life to its fullness by engaging the whirl of destiny however it steers – He challenged the readers to learn to navigate difficult seasons and the uncertainties of life.