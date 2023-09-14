The Alisa Hotel in Accra was packed to capacity on Monday, September 11, 2023, for the star-studded book launch of Apiorkor’s latest novel “When the person who is called Covid Came”.

The event was buzzing with excitement as guests eagerly awaited the arrival of star performer Abiana.

Known in real life as Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, Abiana took the stage to thunderous applause. She was dressed in stunning apparel. She performed an acoustic version of her hit song “Far Away,” and the crowd immediately went wild.

The ‘Far Away’ crooner’s voice was clear and puissant. She actually commanded the stage with her charisma. Her performance was one of the highlights of the book launch that left a lasting impression on everyone who was there.

Thrilled with the positive reception to her performance, the famous songstress said, “I’m so glad that I was able to be a part of such a special event. Apiorkor is an amazing author, and I’m honoured to have been asked to perform at her book launch.”

‘When the Person Who is Called Covid Came” is a 110-page book of poems narrating the individual struggles and triumphs that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a foreword by Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, current Member of Parliament for Ketu South and former Deputy Minister of Tourism.

Watch Abiana’s stunning performance below