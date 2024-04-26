Sensational female vocalist Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly known as Abiana, has shared a memorable moment with her die-hard fans at dinner at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

The Songstress in a heartwarming gesture treated some faithful loyalists of her brand to a beautiful dinner night as a means to also show her appreciation for their unwavering support.

To the 10 die-hard fans who were fortunate to participate in such a rare event, the experience was a lifetime one that they wish to never forget. The face-to-face meeting and interaction over a variety of foods and drinks with their favourite musician was a feeling they held in high esteem.

The special event, themed: “Abiana Fans Connect, climaxed with the vocalization of some popular songs of Abiana. The fans interacted, played games, asked questions, dined, and had a photo opportunity with their adorable songstress.

Abiana in her remarks said: “The fans are an integral part of what we do, and there is a need to regularly touch base with them and appreciate their efforts. I am excited at the opportunity to meet them first-hand. Some of them are regulars at my concerts, I am meeting some others too for the first time.”

She mentioned that some of the faithful came from as far as Kumasi and Tarkwa just to spend time with her. “I truly appreciate the love they continue to shower on me,” she expressed.

She assured the fans that there was no stopping. She will continue to work hard with the team to constantly produce timeless good music that meets their expectation.

Some of the fans also took the opportunity to express excitement and appreciation to Abiana and her team for bringing them together to interact and break bread.

“It was like a dream come true, to be invited to share a table with our favourite star. She is so down to earth, and super cool. We are certainly going to keep pushing her to the top,” one of the fans said.

Talent Manager at Masterline Services, Bernard Allotey, indicated that this is the beginning of a series of interactions and appreciation of various stakeholders namely the fans, media, DJs, industry players, and a host of others.

The management team of Abiana also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the management of La Palm Beach Hotel for the wonderful collaboration.