2023 brought forth some impressive improvements in the craft of most Ghanaian artists, especially in the production of their songs.

The year was marked by great hits from Black Sherif, King Promise, OlivetheBoy, Shatta Rako, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Stonebwoy and Sefa.

However, this article will focus on 10 Ghanaian artists who released technically stunningly produced songs in 2023.

This shortlist is not based on streaming numbers but on their sheer technical brilliance.

Below is the list of the 10 Ghanaian artists in no particular order.

1. Shatta Rako – Sika:

Rexford Kojo Amoah, known as Shatta Rako, weaves intricate percussion and a hypnotic bassline into a mesmerizing foundation for his smooth vocals in “Sika.” This Dancehall song infused with Highlife melodies highlights the importance of loyalty and truth in tough times. The song was engineered by Shatta Rako and Kaysam Teknik

2. Kuame Eugene – Monica:

Known for his infectious melodies, Kuame Eugene takes things up a notch with “Monica.” Sparkling synths and a groove guaranteed to move your feet elevate the emotional impact of his lyrics.

Engineered by Kuami Eugene, “Monica” is a song that showcases the multiple award-winning Highlife artist’s unique style and impeccable flow.

The track is a perfect representation of his ability to deliver hard-hitting. More so, the euphony happens to be the second track off his much-anticipated studio album tagged, Love and Chaos, which he discloses in the year 2023, for the general public.

3. King Promise – Terminator:

This dynamic track showcases King Promise’s versatility as he blends Afrobeats influences with a touch of electronica. Imagine the swagger of Afrobeats infused with the coolness of futuristic soundscapes, all wrapped around King Promise’s signature charm.

4. Amerado – Kweku Asanse remix:

Amerado’s “Kweku Asanse” remix is a lyrical masterpiece that blends the legacy of the famous folklore character Kwaku Ananse with contemporary rap storytelling. He embodies Kwaku Ananse’s persona, weaving clever wordplay and storytelling into an immersive narrative. The song was engineered by Izjoe Beatz

5. Akwaboah – My Darling:

Akwaboah returns to his roots with “My Darling,” a simple yet endearing title that conveys deep affection. Produced by KC Beats, the song is a touch of soulful nostalgia with modern production finesse.

6. Abiana – African Highlife:

Beautifully crooned, Abiana’s “Highlife” reimagines the classic Ghanaian genre with a fresh twist. From the first note, the song invites audiences into a world of feel-good music, where each element is meticulously crafted to create an immersive sonic experience.

7. Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – Party:

Adina Thembi’s “Party” featuring Kofi Kinaata is a vibrant tapestry of genres, instantly inviting you to let go and embrace the present moment. The infectious melodies, irresistible beats, and a groove that demands movement make it the soundtrack to any party.

8. Joseph Matthew — Promise Land

Since bursting onto the gospel music scene in 2019, Joseph Matthew has released a string of impressive songs, including “Nyame Ye,” “My Story,” “The Name,” and “Blessed.”

“Blessed,” was a huge hit. The song won him the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year UK’ at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK’. “Promise Land” is a song that inspires faith and resilience

The song, which well-versed sound engineer Francis Osei produced, is a soul-inspiring ballad about hope and perseverance. It’s a delectable song that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever felt lost or discouraged.

Matthew, who is known for his unique blend of Afro-gospel and contemporary sounds, said that he was inspired to write “Promise Land” after seeing a difficult period in the lives of Africa.

Matthew is a rising star in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, and “Promise Land” solidifies his position as one of the country’s most talented and versatile musicians.

9. Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi:

“Manodzi” literally translates to “holding on” or “perseverance” in Ewe, a Ghanaian language. This meaning permeates the lyrics, with both Stonebwoy and Kidjo singing about overcoming challenges, staying true to one’s roots, and pushing forward towards dreams.

Stonebwoy’s verses are infused with his signature Afrobeat swagger, boasting confidence and determination: “Every day, I’m winning/ See me never lose… Straight to the top, I’m aiming now.”

Angelique Kidjo, a Grammy-winning icon, brings a layer of wisdom and elegance to the song. Her verses, sung in Ewe, add a touch of cultural authenticity and depth, reminding listeners of the importance of holding onto their heritage: “Tse wo dzi da ke gbe le (Hold onto your roots)/Nye nu nye nu nye wo kple dzi (Don’t forget who you are and where you come from).”

The musical landscape of “Manodzi” is equally rich and layered. The production by Mix Master Garzy masterfully blends traditional Ghanaian sounds like the atumpan drums and agogo bells with contemporary elements like shimmering synths and throbbing basslines.

10. Perez Musik – Kaafo:

Gospel music has become one of the leading genres in Ghana, thanks in part to artists like Frank Tagoe, better known as Perez Musik.

He has consistently released stunningly produced songs since his debut, such as ‘Blema Tesa’ and ‘Hewale Lala’. One of his latest songs, ‘Kaafo’, which means ‘Don’t Cry’ in the Ga dialect, is a puissant message against depression, rejection, heartbreak, and the pain of losing a loved one.

It encourages listeners to stay strong in their faith in Jesus and overcome any difficult circumstance. Slow-tempo and produced by Sponkeys, ‘Kaafo’ is heavily tipped to win an award at the 2024 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).