The former president, John Dramani Mahama, has extended his congratulations to Ghanaian journalist and event organizer Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, following her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa, who commenced her attempt to break the sing-a-thon record on Christmas Eve, concluded on Friday, December 29, after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes. She is awaiting verification from Guinness World Record judges.

Mr. Mahama, who is in awe of Asantewaa’s ‘remarkable’ efforts, eulogized her for ‘making history.’

Praising her efforts, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in an Instagram post, remarked, “Lordina and I congratulate you on your valiant achievement with the Sing-A-Thon Guinness World Record Attempt.”

He further praised Afua Asantewaa for her ‘phenomenal accomplishment,’ praying for her to excel in her future endeavours.

Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly exceeded the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has been named Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

Read Mr Mahama’s Instagram post below

Dear Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum,

Lordina and I congratulate you on your valiant achievement with the Sing-A-Thon Guinness World Record Attempt.

While we await the validation of your remarkable effort, we join all Ghanaians to celebrate your dedication, talent, and perseverance. We are immensely proud to see you make history. Your passion for singing and commitment to promoting Ghanaian music worldwide is a significant inspiration to us all.

While your success is a personal triumph, it is also a source of pride for all Ghanaians. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours and are confident you will continue to achieve great things.

You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights.

Once again, congratulations on this phenomenal accomplishment, and may you continue to shine.

John Dramani Mahama